VIJAYAWADA: “Andhra Pradesh is bearing the brunt of the State’s bifurcation. It is the responsibility of the people and institutions concerned to support the State,’’ Supreme Court judge, Justice NV Ramana said as he addressed a gathering on the 111th Annual Day celebrations of Bezwada Bar Association (BBA) at A-Convention Centre, here on Sunday

Justice Ramana said the State government should take measures to set up a High Court in the State at the earliest to benefit the advocates here. “There is an urgent need for the enforcement of law administration in the mother tongue so that clients can understand the arguments and counter arguments in any case,’’ he said.

Ramana recalled his association with the BBA and urged the members of the bar association to protect the judiciary and said that no one should be denied access to justice due to lack of money. He suggested that a bench of the national consumer court be established at Vijayawada for easy solution to conflicts concerning the consumers.