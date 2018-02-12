VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna wrote an open letter to BJP State president K Haribabu alleging that the Centre misled people of AP with false statements. In the letter, Ramakrishna said that the BJP leadership was guilty of doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh in the last 44 months. He said that Haribabu was only parroting what was stated by Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu, all these days. “It is only to once again fool people of Andhra Pradesh in view of 2019 elections.” Ramakrishna sought to know if it was not true that the BJP in its election manifesto promised Special Category Status to the State for 10 years. Was it not true that based on that assurance, the BJP bagged two MP and four MLA seats, he asked.

The CPI leader said as per the CAG, the revenue deficit of the State as on 2014-15 was Rs 16,000 crore and the Centre gave Rs 3,979 crore in the last four years. “Now they say they will give Rs 22,113 crore by 2020. Is it believable?”He said Polavaram was to be completed by 2019 and as per 2014-15 estimates Rs 54,000 crore was needed. “But till date only Rs 4,662 crore has been given. What allocations were made for the project in the proposed budget? With meagre allocations is it possible to complete the project by 2019.”

The CPI leader said when Suresh Prabhu was elected to Rajya Sabha from AP, he promised to pursue the State’s demand for a railway zone, but there was no announcement till date. “Being the MP of Visakhapatnam, is it not your responsibility to get things done?” He said there was no discussion on the steel plant in Kadapa.