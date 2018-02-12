VIJAYAWADA: The scenario of health services in the State is improving rapidly and, as such, it was awarded seventh position in a health index report by Niti Aayog, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said on Sunday. “The State government is very concerned about the public health system, which is why the NTR Vaidya Seva has been made available,” the minister said, while speaking on the occasion of anniversary celebration of AP Private Nursing Home Association (APPNA) here.

The report by the apex think tank, ‘Healthy State, Progressive India’, was released on Saturday. Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have secured top positions in it. It was developed with technical assistance from the World Bank. He added: “We provide the best treatment for the poor and needy through the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. We have increased its budget from `450 crore to Rs1450 crore. Also, we increased the number of available treatments under the scheme from 938 to 1044. Right now, 607 private hospitals are listed under it. Soon we would bring single doctor clinics and include the doctors of APPNA.” During the celebration, the doctors of the institution discussed on aspects such as e-medicine, online pharmacy and government health policies among others. The CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, A Ravi Shankar, and doctors from across the state took part in the event.

The pulse line

