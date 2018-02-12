VIJAYAWADA: There is not an iota of truth in the numbers given by BJP state chief K Haribabu in Delhi on Saturday, fumed TDP State president Kala Venkata Rao, MPs Galla Jayadev and Rammohan Naidu.

Speaking to media-persons after meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday, they said they are only numbers and the State, which is bereft of resources post bifurcation, needs hand-holding of the Centre.

Kala Venkata Rao said being part of the Republic of India, it is right of the State to get its share in the devolution of funds and taxes and they are nothing to do with additional or special funding as promised. Is the State going to them with begging bowls for funds?, he demanded to know. “Do we need to go with begging bowls to them,” he fumed.“All MPs from Congress, NCP, TMC, BJD, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, TRS and even some BJP MPs are supporting our demands. The reason why there is such comprehensive support cutting across ruling party, alliance partners, neutral parties and opposition parties is because they have seen that our demands are genuine and justified and necessary for our state to recover financially after the severe negative impact of bifurcation.”

K Rammohan Naidu, MP from Srikakulam, said the Centre had failed to give a clarity on what provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act it has implemented and how much funds it has given in that direction other than the regular funds AP.

“Metro rail in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam were mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, but funds were given to Metro rails in Bangalore and Mumbai. The developed states will keep on developing, but what about us,” he demanded to know.He said, post-bifurcation, the residuary state was left with no capital and every citizen of AP is dreaming to have the capital city of their own. “Is dreaming to have better capital than others wrong?,” he questioned while reminding Narendra Modi’s promise of helping the State to build a capital city that is better than Delhi. He wanted to know what happened to that assurance.

“All we are asking is for hand holding till a level playing field is achieved. It is what was promised in the Act for a period of 10 years,” he said. Citing the Governor’s speech and CAG report, he said revenue deficit inherited by the State is `16,000 crore, but Central government has washed off its hands by giving around `4,000 crore. He demanded a committee to look into the revenue deficit.TDP state president Kala Venkata Rao criticised the BJP leaders for confusing the central assistance to Andhra Pradesh like any other state, as something special, a favor done to the State. “What we are asking is what we are entitled to as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. Let the Central Government come clear on it,” he said.

Only G400 cr under package

Going point by point of the funds mentioned by BJP state chief K Haribabu on Saturday, State Planning Board vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao said under the special assistance in lieu of special category status, the State was given a mere Rs 400 crore till date. “You may ask why the delay in cornering the Central government. But, here it is not like ordering idly, vada, pizza or burger. We have to wait for the funds in a rational manner. But, when our patience was tested enough, we are confronting the Central government,” he said.

With regard to funding for national institutions, the `450 crore released till date was just for operation and maintenance of those institutes.Earlier, the Chief Minister after being briefed about the strategy adopted by the MPs and their protests, told them to wait till the next phase of the current budget session. He reportedly appreciated both Galla Jayadev and Rammohan Naidu.