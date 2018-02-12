ELURU: YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy has said that the TDP-BJP combine has betrayed the people of AP on Special Category Status.Addressing the media at Narsapuram on Sunday, the MP alleged that corruption is rampant in the TDP government. He said that the Modi government failed to fulfil the promises made to AP.

He alleged that the State government has misused the funds sanctioned by the Centre. He said that the party will take a decision on whether to participate in the budget session or not after holding a meeting with all YSRC MLAs.The MP informed that YSRC is ready to join hands with like-minded parties to achieve Special Status.

He sought the TDP to act in favour of Ramayapatnam port at least now. He stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is bowing before the Centre hoping to wriggle out of cash-for-vote case.

Earlier, he conducted a meeting with YSRC coordinators to chalk out a plan to expose TDP government’s anti-people policies and the Centre’s alleged apathy towards AP.Narsapuram YSRC committee president Mudunuri Prasada Raju, former MLA Grandhi Srinivas and party leaders Kouru Srinivas, Gunnam Nagababu and Narasimha Raju Vanka Ravindranth participated in the meeting.