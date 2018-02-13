ELURU: A 30-year-old woman on Monday fed pesticide-laced food to her children aged 2 and 4 years and consumed the chemical herself after a fight with her husband at Aravapalli village in Kukunuru mandal of West Godavari district.Krishna Kumari, who has been married to Payam Somaraju for the last eight years, suspected that he had extra-marital affairs. Fights started breaking out between the couple a few months back and the two had frequent quarrels about many issues, the most recent being Somaraju’s decision to buy a new bike.

The man’s friend who had borrowed the vehicle a few days back to attend a function in his village met with an accident and sustained injuries. The bike was also damaged in the incident.Kumari blamed her husband for the incident and their argument took an ugly turn when she accused him of having affairs. Furious, Somaraju left the house in a huff, after which Kumari fed pesticide-laced food to her children Swapna (4) and Ganesh (2) and ate some herself. Somaraju fainted on coming home to find all three lying unconscious on the floor. Other relatives shifted the trio to a hospital. They are critical.