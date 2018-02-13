VIJAYAWADA: Comparing the Telugu Desam Party MPs’ protest in and outside Parliament for the promised funds to the State and implementation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act with the freedom movement, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked officials to work with the same spirit. Addressing a tele-conference with officials on Neeru-Pragathi, agriculture, and other issues on Monday, the Chief Minister said freedom movement is the “past history” and struggling for protecting the State’s interests is the “latest history”.

He said in the last three and half years, the government machinery in the State cooperated and strove to make things happen, which saw several problems being overcome. The CM attributed the credit to the governzxent officials. He said hereafter, the official machinery needs to work with the same spirit and zeal. The Chief Minister said in last three and half years, the State government had fully cooperated with the Central government. “We stood by the Central government’s decisions with regard to GST and demonetisation. Now, it is time for the Central government to cooperate with the State,” he said. He reminded that Andhra Pradesh has suffered a lot on all fronts post bifurcation and emphasised the need for the Central government’s hand holding till AP develops on par with other States.

He lambasted the Opposition for creating obstacles in the path of the TDP government, thus hindering development of the State. He said the Opposition is creating hurdles by way of letters to the Central government. Referring to the incident in the Rajya Sabha in which YSRC member V Vijay Sai Reddy complained against Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary, Chandrababu Naidu said it was unfortunate that the Opposition had targeted a Union Minister from the State, who spoke for the interests of the State. Taking exception to the attitude adopted by the Opposition, he said they seem to be least bothered about the interests of the State and its people. “Creating problems for the State government is no different from creating problems to the people of the State,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu was furious with the Opposition for complaining about the MGNREGA, which is a demand-driven programme. “We have effectively utilised every rupee under the MGNREGA,” he said, while complimenting the officials over their efforts in the convergence of funds and implementation of various programmes. As Rabi works are about to get concluded, he wanted the officials to make necessary arrangements for providing works under MGNREGA for the farmhands.

Jala Samrakshana scheme

CM called upon officials and people to make 116-day ‘Jala Samrakshana’ programme a success

76 per cent of the crop loans under Rabi have been given and bankers were asked to issue the rest at the earliest

Agriculture department officials were asked to make the State numero uno in e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM)

Officials were asked to expedite housing projects and ensure the rate of construction increases from 100 houses per day to

150 houses per day

Focus on Air Quality and improve the State’s position in the country from

3rd place to 1st

Officials were asked to ensure there is enough cash for disbursement of social welfare pensions on

1st of every month

Focus on Pradhan Mantri-Chandranna schemes