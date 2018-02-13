ELURU: Global warming could increase the temperature by one to eight degrees as our earth starts feeding on more resources by next century, Professor Mahendra K Sunkara from Louisville University (US) said on Monday . The professor, who is the director of Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research at the varsity, emphasised the need to utilise non-conventional energy resources to check global warming. “During the end of next century, the world will be requiring close to 1,000 thermal power stations... The increase in global warming questions the survival of the life on earth.”

Sunkara was speaking on an international seminar organised by Sir CR Reddy (Auto) College here. Addressing the seminar, Prof Mahendra K Sunkara said his institute had already taken up various research programmes on the production of non-conventional energy resources. Dr Jagannadh Satyavole from the Louisville varsity spoke about the production of batteries and super-capacitors from biological wastes and power generation from fibre. Researchers, scientists and students from around the world took part in the seminar in Eluru and submitted numerous research papers.