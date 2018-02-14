TIRUPATI: Five persons, including the driver, died and four others received serious injuries, when the auto in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding mini-tipper at 10th milestone near Mayura Sugar Factory between Srikalahasti and BN Kandriga in Chittoor district on Tuesday morning.All the four seriously injured were rushed to Srikalahasti Area Hospital.

The condition of three is stated to be serious. One of the injured Purushotham, a native of Dasaripalli in Yadamari mandal, was on way to a relative’s house in BN Kandriga along with his wife and two children.

Among the deceased are his two children Bindu Madhavi (18) and Ananth (16). The other victims are auto driver Venkatramaiah (42), sugar factory employee Rama Rao (52) and his wife Kanya Kumari (40).