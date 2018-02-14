VIJAYAWADA: The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certificatation (STQC) IT centre, Amaravati, which started its operations on Tuesday, will cater to the development initiatives of the State in the field of information technology. The centre in Kanuru, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad via a digital link.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of Electronics Test and Development Centre of the STQC IT Centre, said, “The facility will not only provide testing and quality services to the IT firms in Andhra Pradesh, but also enhance the skill of technological manpower by conducting training programmes.” He added, “We will provide testing, quality and security evaluation services to all the government websites and applications and help in capacity building of the state infrastructure and development of human resources.”

Representatives from the government said that the STQC IT Centre, Amaravati, would aid in the State government’s pursuit to create one lakh IT jobs. “Through the training programmes, the candidates will be prepared to face the job market and secure jobs. The presence of the IT centre will also lead to more IT and ITES firms coming to this region.” While the centre is set up in Vijayawada for the time being, the officials said it would be moved to Amaravati once land is allotted. “However, this facility will meet the needs for the next five years or so. Later, we will expand our operations by setting up a centre in Amaravati,” the officials added

STQC was established in 1980 under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Its services lie in the area of testing and calibration

The centre in Kanuru will be moved to Amaravati later