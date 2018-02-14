HYDERABAD: In a significant development, former Andhra Pradesh state chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has filed a PIL case before the High Court challenging the ‘Swiss Challenge’ method approved by the Andhra Pradesh government to develop Amaravati.Krishna Rao alleged that the Swiss Challenge method has been approved contrary to the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court and also to the rules of AP Infrastructure Development Enabling Act (APIDE), and urged the court to set aside the same.

Further, he urged the court to declare as illegal the GOs issued by the state approving the proposals made through the amended Swiss Challenge method submitted by the Singapore-based Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Development consortium for building the capital.

He also wanted GO 179, which directed the CRDA commissioner to have an agreement on revenue sharing with the Singapore consortium and the shareholdHe urged the court to direct the AP government to call for fresh tenders under open competitive bidding method to develop the new capital city. Principal secretary to municipal administration, CRDA commissioner and Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp are the respondents.