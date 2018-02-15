VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC drivers, who were most efficient in conserving fuel, were awarded in a function at RTC House here on Wednesday. Thirteen drivers from across the state were awarded the ‘Best HSD KMPL’ prize by transport minister K Atchannaidu. YL Narayana from Eluru was the topper among the awardees as he achieved 6.82 kmpl. Others who got prizes were YK Rao from Palasa, VSL Rao from Rajamahendravaram and GR Babu from Puttaparthi. Altogether, the awardees saved nearly 22,766 litres of fuel in 2016-17.

The award was presented by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. Speaking on the occasion, APSRTC MD and VC M Malakondaiah stressed the need for fuel conservation and said that each improvement of 0.1 kmpl of high speed diesel (HSD) can save about Rs 250 crore annually and that the present average score was 5.5 kmpl. “Any wastage of the precious fuel will result in a loss of the organisation.” He wanted all the drivers to achieve 5.6 kmpl mileage. As of now 20 percent of the drivers in the corporation were reaching 5.5 kmpl average, he said.

The RTC MD pleaded with the drivers to conserve 4 to 5 litres per day, and maintain 6 kmpl on an average, which could save Rs 350 crore per annum. This might help to bring the organisation to recover from the financial crunch. He said biodiesel was introduced in the State as another attempt to conserving fuel.

Later, Atchannaidu and Malakondaiah congratulated the awardees and said that saving fuel resulted in the saving of the foreign exchange reserves. Overall, 114 employees from across the State were rewarded for saving the most fuel. The targeted HSD kmpl was achieved by 61 drivers for 2016-17.