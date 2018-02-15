ELURU: Who will represent the Denduluru Assembly constituency? This is a big question after MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar was sentenced to jail in an assault case, which could lead to his disqualification. Eluru MP Maganti Babu wants the TDP high command to give Denduluru seat to his son. The MP and his son Ramji are already touring the constituency. It is learnt that earlier the party high command had asked Chintamaneni Prabhakar to contest next elections from Nuzvid. However, he is reluctant to move to Nuzvid.

It may be mentioned here that Bhimadole Magistrate Court sentenced the MLA to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs1,000. He secured bail after submitting surety bonds in two sets for Rs 10,000 each. He also approached the higher court to stay the conviction.Following the judgement, there is a question mark on his political life. According to the Supreme Court guidelines, the party and the Assembly Speaker should expel him from the house or he should be asked to quit as an MLA and from other constitutional posts.

Prabhakar’s Dendululru Constituency consists of Denduluru, Pedavegi and Pedapadu mandals. Since 1996, about 42 cases have been pending against the MLA. Even a rowdy-sheet against him was pending in Three Town police station, Eluru since April 14, 2014. These cases were filed against him for assaulting officials and police personnel. The last case was registered in Bhimadole in 2017 for manhandling police.

When contacted, High Court lawyers quoted the guidelines of Supreme Court which state that a person who was sentenced to jail cannot continue as a public representative.