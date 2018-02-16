VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) objected to the State government’s decision to extend BC reservation to Kapus in education and employment, the government tried to allay the fears of the community by assuring them that the State government would clear all issues raised by the Centre.After passing the AP Kapu (Reservation of seats in educational institutes and appointments or posts in the services under the State), Bill, 2017 to extend 5 per cent reservations to Kapus under BCs in the AP Legislature on December 2, it was sent to the Centre through the State Governor seeking amendment to Schedule IX of Indian Constitution.

As the percentage of reservations will cross 50 per cent after the extension of 5 per cent reservation to Kapus, the amendment to the Constitution by the Centre is mandatory as the Supreme Court guidelines are against reservations exceeding 50 per cent. The Apex Court in its judgement in Indira Sawhney vs Union of India observed that reservations may cross/exceed the 50 per cent limit in appointments or posts when there is reasonable case for exceeding the limit and the same shall be substantiated with the existence of extraneous circumstances for such an Act.

Though relaxation can be done in extraordinary situations and while doing so extreme caution has to be exercised and a special case needs to be made, the DoPT felt that the State government hasn’t brought out any such extraordinary situations. Further, the DoPT also suggested the Union Home Ministry may consider making a plea that Presidential assent be withheld in this case.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government had put in sincere efforts to extend BC status to Kapus. “We have appointed a committee and done everything based on the details of the Smart Pulse Survey. It is unfortunate to receive such information from the Centre. But, we will chalk out a plan with the Centre to ensure reservation to Kapus,’’ he said.

Mudragada writes to Naidu

Meanwhile, Kapu community leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham wrote a letter to the Chief Minister after learning about the roadblock. Expressing doubts over the sincerity of the Chief Minister’s efforts, Mudragada said the responsibility of clarifying the doubts raised by the Centre on Kapu reservation lay with Naidu.