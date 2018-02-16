RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : ONGC, Rajamahendravaram Asset employees led by GGM-Head Drilling Services (Officiating Asset Manager) PK Pandey undertook an energy walk from ONGC Dispensary, Prakash Nagar to ONGC Base Complex in Lalacheruvu here on Thursday. The walk was conducted as part of month-long awareness programme Saksham - 2018 with the theme Indhan Sanrakshan ki Zimmedari, Jan Gan ki Bhagidari. About 150 employees participated in the walk. Speaking on the occasion, Pandey explained that energy walk was organised to create awareness among denizens on conservation of fossil fuels. As a responsible citizen, it is the duty of every citizen to save and use these precious resources judiciously and lessen the burden on the national economic resources, he underlined.