GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has a hectic schedule in Guntur district on February 17. He will lay the foundation stone for JNTUK’s engineering college at Narasaraopet and will further inaugurate development works at Kotappakonda. District collector K Sasidhar submitted a report on land and other details to the government.

Accordingly, the government allotted 85.94 acres of vacant land in 283/A, 286/2 and 288/B survey no.s at Kakani village for the construction of JNTUK’s engineering college with a condition that the construction should be completed within three years, failing which the government will take back the land. The JNTUK had already sanctioned `30 crore for the construction of buildings in the first phase.

Kotappakonda as major tourist destination

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for setting up a ropeway at Kotappakonda being set up at a cost of Rs 7 crore. He will inaugurate the park and food courts set up by the Tourism Department, an amphitheatre set up by the Forest Department and the statue of Lord Siva at Kotappakonda.

Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Devasthanam executive officer

Y Bhairagi said the development works worth

R3 crore have already been completed at Kotappakonda.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said the government is planning to develop ecotourism at Kotappakonda.