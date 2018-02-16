GUNTUR: The Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is in news for wrong reasons. The reputation of the hospital took a beating on Thursday when a video, showing doctors performing a surgery under the flash light of a mobile phone, surfaced. According to sources, the doctors started performing a surgery on one P Venkamma from Palnadu, who suffered head injuries in an accident on Feb 7, when the lights in the operation theatre went off. The doctors, who were in the middle of the surgery, continued the procedure under the flash light of a mobile phone.

The doctors on Wednesday night faced a similar desperate situation in the middle of a surgery to the right hand of a patient, M Joshi Babu of Tadepalli, when the orthopaedic surgical drill machine stopped working and lights got switched off in the operation theatre. The doctors shifted the patient to the orthopaedic operation theatre and completed the surgery. GGH superintendent

DS Raju Naidu responding to the reports about surgeries being performed under cell phone flash lights, said because of power tripping, lights in the operation theatre got switched off. However, this kind of situation hardly lasted a few minutes. He blamed some doctors for leaking the video to malign him.