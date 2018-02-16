HYDERABAD: Taking cognizance of the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Indu Tech Zone episode of Jagan’s alleged illegal investments case, the special CBI court designated to hear the ED cases issued summons to the prime accused and YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The court has also issued summons to other accused including Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, Indu Group chairman Syam Prasad Reddy, former Minister P Sabita Reddy, IAS officer BP Acharya, Nimmagadda Prasad, D Parthasarathi Rao, SPR Properties Pvt Ltd, Caramel Asia Holdings Pvt Ltd, G2 Corporate Services Ltd, Walden Properties Pvt Ltd and auditor CV Koteswara Rao.

The court directed the accused and the company representatives to appear before it on March 16. Public prosecutor K Manmadha Rao filed the complaint on behalf of the ED which has been probing the case based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI. The ED alleged that the accused committed the crime which attracts punishment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.