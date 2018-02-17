GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jaydev has informed that the parliamentary delegation will be visiting Tokyo from February 17 to 26 with the aim of enhancing India-Japan relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the parliamentary delegation will hold meetings and discussions with Sujan R Chinoy, Ambassador of India to Japan, Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of The Nippon Foundation and Yoshiji Nogami, President and Director-General, The Japan Institute of International Affairs.

He said that the delegation will also have a meeting with Japan-India Parliamentarians’ Friendship League (JIPFL).

He informed that they will participate in roundtable meet and interactive sessions with Japan Business Federation, Dr. Tomohiko Taniguchi, Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Professor Keio, Industrial Technical Hall at Toyota facility and others.

The parliamentary delegation consists of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Baijayant Panda, Dr. Sugata Bose, Sikkim Democratic Front MP Prem Das Rai, BJP leader Bharatendra Singh, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha and TDP MP Galla Jaydev.