HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court, designated to hear the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate, also issued summons to YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Penna Cements episode of Jagan’s illegal investments case.

Summons were also issued to other accused who included Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy, Penna group chairman P Pratap Reddy, PR Energy Holding Limited, Penna Cement Industries Limited, Pioneer Holiday Resorts Limited, Jagan’s Caramel Asia Holdings Private Limited and Indira Television. The court directed all the accused and the company representatives to appear before it on March 16.

The court took into cognizance the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Penna Cements episode. It had earlier summoned Jagan and other accused in the Indu Tech Zone episode.