HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court will hear on Tuesday a taken-up PIL case seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take action against the erring officials and to save the future of the petitioner students from SVN D.Ed college at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. They are pursuing two-year D.Ed course in the above college.

The PIL case was based on a letter addressed to the high court Chief Justice by the aggrieved students complaining that they have lost one academic year because of alleged collusion between the college management and the officials of NCERT in postponing the annual examination. Till date, the college has failed to release the first year examination schedule.

Besides, the practical examinations were conducted very late on Dec 4 last year for those who have completed the first year of 2016-17 academic year, they noted. The students submitted they had lost the opportunity to appear for the DSC and TET examinations for teachers’ posts because of negligence of the college.