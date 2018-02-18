GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the government is inviting best universities in the world to set up their campuses in Amaravati to turn AP into education and knowledge hub. He said that private universities like SRM, VIT and Amrita Universities have already set up their campuses in the capital region. The Chief Minister on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) University College of Engineering at Kakani near Narasaraopeta where new buildings would be constructed with Rs 30 crore funds.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that young entrepreneurs are keen on setting up start-ups in the capital region. He said that NRIs of Telugu origin are getting better salary packages than others. The Chief Minister informed that the government has offered 150 acres of land to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to set up a mobile phone manufacturing unit in Tirupati.

He stated that Mukesh Ambani was floored by the Real-Time Governance Centre established in the first block of the Secretariat. Naidu also inaugurated a tourism complex on the foothills of Kotappakonda and unveiled the foundation plaque of the ropeway project to Sri Koteswara Swamy temple.

He offered special prayers at the Kotappakonda temple. Earlier, he arrived at Kotappakonda by a helicopter at 10.30 am.

Naidu also inaugurated the food court and amphitheatre of tourism and forest departments on the hilltop. He also visited the eco park atop the shrine. Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said people’s wish of a ropeway facility to the ancient hilltop Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the Kotappakonda hill will be a reality soon.

He said the government approved the ropeway proposals and sanctioned Rs 7 crore funds and added that the ropeway will be a major tourist attraction. Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari and JNTUK vice-chancellor professor VSS Kumar and others participated.

At present, people have to climb 750 steps to reach Kotappakonda through stairway or travel 3 km through ghat road.

