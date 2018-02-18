ONGOLE: YSRC party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy continued his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on the 90th day in Prakasam district on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, the Leader of the Opposition reiterated his demand for special category status.Covering 15.3 km from Bangarkkapalem cross to Pokuru village in Voletivaripalem mandal, Jagan interacted with different sections of the people. When a group of advocates met him and extended support for the Special Category Statues, he welcomed their gestures and stressed the need for united struggle to achieve it.

He interacted with tobacco farmers, who explained to him about the lack of proper support price for their produce. They said they are spending `176 per kg of tobacco as inputs and has to spend more on lease and other needs but are not able to get the proper price. They said MSP should be at least `210 per kg.

Jagan said once his government comes to power, he will resolve their problems and take care of agriculture sector. He said once coming to power, they will set up a price stabilisation fund with `3000 crore. A large number of people thronged both sides of the road along the route he took on Saturday, cheering him all the way. YSRC party MPs M Rajamohan Reddy, YV Subba Reddy and other leaders including B Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the walkathon. Meanwhile, party leader Dharmana Prasada Rao in Hyderabad lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu’s late reaction. He said TDP ministers should resign from the Union Cabinet and join the united fight for Special Category Status. All MPs should resign en masse to mount pressure on the Centre.