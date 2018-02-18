VIJAYAWADA: The officer on special duty (OSD) to APSRTC MD on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Krishna Lanka police that more unidentified persons forged his signature and gave appointment to one Abdul Kasim, a resident of Kadapa. According to the OSD Nageswara Rao, his signature was forged to appoint Kasim as a junior assistant in the transport department wing at Secretariat.

The issue came to light when one employee, named Chand Basha, who works with the Secretariat, alerted the OSD and informed him that the appointment letter was fake. In response, Nageswara Rao reported it to the higher officials and approached the Krishna Lanka police to lodge a complaint.

“Since 2013, there have been no recruitments in APSRTC and I’m not the appointing authority. This could be work of a fake job racket gang,” he told TNIE. When contacted, Krishna Lanka circle inspector Chandrasekhar said that the original signature of the OSD did not match with the signature in the appointment letter. He said that Chand Basha’s statement was recorded and a team was sent to detain Kasim. “A case is filed and a detailed probe is on,” he said.