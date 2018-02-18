In an interview with TNIE, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao clarifies that the State government gave all the details sought by the Centre with regard to the AP Reorganisation Act and refutes the report of the BJP on allocation of funds for the capital city, Amaravati, and other projects. Excerpts from the interview.

In its report, the BJP mentioned the funds released so far by the Centre for Polavaram. But, there was no mention of the relief and rehabilitation. The State claims that 53% of the project work has already been completed. Will there be any use of completing the project without evacuating the surrounding locations?

After declaring Polavaram a national project, the government spent Rs 7,780.07 crore on the project up to December, 2017. The Centre reimbursed Rs 4,329.06 crore and is yet to reimburse Rs 3,451.01 crore. With regard to the relief and rehabilitation, we have submitted revised estimates to the Centre and the same is pending. Without funding the rehabilitation cost, there will be no use of completing the project as it is just like giving a car sans engine.

The BJP clarifies that the Centre had already released Rs 2,500 crore and will release another Rs 1,000 crore in due course. Will it be enough?

There was no mention about the funds that the Centre should extend to the State towards capital city. The Act says that the Centre should facilitate the creation of a new capital for the new State, including Raj Bhavan, High Court, Secretariat and Legislative Assembly and Council and other infrastructure. But, the Centre is only giving money for the construction of four buildings.

We have already submitted the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the capital city. The PM himself promised to develop a better capital for the State than the national capital and it is unfortunate that the Centre says it will give funds for the construction of just four buildings.

With regard to the Vijayawada Metro Rail, the BJP says that the revised proposal is yet to be received. Is there any delay on the part of the State government.

We have submitted DPR for both Vijayawada and Vizag Metro rail projects in 2015. But, the Centre kept them pending for two years and sought a revised DPR in the light of Metro Rail Policy, 2017. How can the BJP blame the State for the delay?

BJP leaders and opposition parties say that the State is diverting funds intended for backward region development to other purposes. Is it true?

We have already submitted Utilisation Certificates for the Rs 1,050 crore released for the seven backward districts. Where is the scope for diversion of funds?

HPCL and GAIL have proposed to establish a greenfield petrochemical complex in Kakinada SEZ. Why there is delay in execution of the project?

Setting up the Greenfield Petrochemical Complex in Kakinada is mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. But, the State was asked to pay 14% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) to bridge the viability gap. Why should the State bear the expenditure when we are liable to get it as per the Act.