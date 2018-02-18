HYDERABAD: A PIL has been filed before the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the Andhra Pradesh government to officially conduct the birth and death anniversaries of the late Potti Sriramulu every year. Petitioner Amarajeevi Sree Potti Sriramulu Pavitrasmruthi Parirakshana Samithi, represented by its founder president G Venugopal from Chennai, submitted that it was the State government’s moral duty to show respect towards the martyr, Potti Sriramulu, who had laid his life on December 15, 1952 by undertaking fast unto death (for 58 days) seeking special separate statehood for Telugu-speaking people. In order to keep his memory alive, the AP government should conduct his coming birth anniversary on March 16 officially. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.