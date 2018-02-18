VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing sparring match between the TDP and the BJP over the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act and special package, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to pay a visit to the State, perhaps to calm down frayed tempers. Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar confirmed to TNIE that the State government had received a communication from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the Prime Minister had expressed his desire to visit the State.

Though there is still no clarity over the purpose of the intended visit, TNIE understands that the Prime Minister's Office sought to know from the Resident Commissioner of the AP Bhavan in New Delhi whether any Central government projects were ready for either inauguration or laying foundation stone. It is learnt that the Prime Minister is considering a visit within a fortnight — before the Budget Session of Parliament resumes on March 5, which is also the deadline set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the Centre to respond positively to the State’s demands regarding Central assistance.

When contacted, BJP leaders said they were unaware of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish. With the TDP, an ally of the BJPled NDA, vowing to continue disrupting Parliament if the Centre does not take some concrete action with regard to its demands, speculation is rife that Modi may want to clear the air and reassure the people as well as the Chief Minister of the BJP’s commitment to protect the State’s interests. The State BJP committee, meanwhile, will be meeting here on Sunday and is expected to discuss its action plan vis-a-vis the ongoing war of words with TDP. A BJP insider, however, termed it a routine meeting that takes place every two months.