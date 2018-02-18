SRIKAKULAM: Claiming that the Centre has released adequate funds to Andhra Pradesh, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu release the blueprint on the expenditure his government had made for the development of AP thus far. Speaking at the meeting of BJP booth-level committees at Palakonda of Srikakulam district, the MLC launched a scathing attack on the TDP and the Chief Minister.

Claiming that the Centre has given an exemption of 30 per cent in the excise duty, income tax for the State in September last year, he asked how many companies the TDP had brought to the State since then?

“Naidu is branding himself as the most successful Chief Minister in the country for getting adequate funds sanctioned to the State. Union Minister Sujana Chowdary earlier stated that the TDP regime had brought more Central funds to AP than any other State in India. Now, they are taking a U-turn on their comments,” he pointed out, adding that the TDP must explain to the people how many promises made during the 2014 elections had been fulfilled thus far.

Referring to the Special Category Status issue, Veerraju said, “Naidu has sought `16,000 crore from the Centre for the backward regions in the State. But, does the government have a blueprint to spend the amount? The Telugu Desam regime should make the accounts for Rs 1,600 crore sanctioned for Amaravati public.”

‘TDP, YSRC scared as BJP gaining strength in AP’

Terming the warning given by the YSRC MPs to tender their resignations if Special Category Status was not accorded to AP by April 6 a political conspiracy, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju said the YSRC and TDP were scared as the BJP was getting stronger in AP. “Former Union minister and TDP leader K Yerran Naidu was against the move of granting a special railway zone to Andhra Pradesh in 2003. But, his son K Ram Mohan Naidu is demanding the same now,” said the MLC.