ELURU: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate Pogonda reservoir at Chintalagudem village in Buttayagudem mandal on Monday and inspect the ongoing Polavaram project work.

Pogonda reservoir is the third irrigation project to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his four-year tenure. In 2015, he had inaugurated the prestigious Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) and Kovvada outfall sluice near Pattiseema in 2016.

The Chief Minister will reach Pogonda reservoir by helicopter at 9.50 am and inaugurate the project at 10 am. He will leave for Polavaram project site at 10.30 am. After inspect the project work, the CM will hold a review meeting and leave for Vijayawada at 3 pm.

In view of the CM’s tour, heavy security arrangements were made at Pogonda, Polavaram project site and in Agency areas.

Pogonda reservoir across Baineru rivulet has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 129.48 crore at Chintalagudem to supply irrigation water to about 4000 acres in the Agency mandal of Buttayagudem. Baineru rivulet, which originates in Papikondalu, meanders through Koyyalagudem mandal before flowing into Yerra Kalva at Rajavaram village. The reservoir, constructed across the Baineru at 40 km from the place of its origin, has a capacity to store 0.128 tmc of water.

The construction of the reservoir, spread over 243 acres, started over a decade ago. The right main canal will supply water to 2,250 acres in nine villages. The left main canal provides water to 1,750 acres. Besides providing irrigation water, supply to about 3,652 acres under Bandhakattu ayacut in Koyyalagudem mandal will be stabilised. The construction of the reservoir has come as a blessing for tribals as a bridge constructed as part of the project gives access to several villages.

For the purpose of construction of the reservoir, the state government acquired 461.12 acres land.