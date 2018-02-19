ELURU: Addiction to drugs and liquor have claimed lives of at least six students of colleges in Eluru in the last six months. In one such case, four students of Ramachandra Engineering college were found dead in an irrigation tank of a guava farm in Bhogapuram. Investigation showed the students had skipped their classes and went to the farm, without informing anyone, where they consumed alcohol. Later, they jumped into the tank and drowned, not being able to pull themselves out.

The city of Eluru, which is the headquarter of the West Godavari district, is turning out to be a breeding ground for drug smuggling and addiction. This city is well-known educational hub which is losing its name due to such illegal activities. The consumption of cannabis aka ganja is on the rise among the student community, especially belonging to engineering background.

Peddlers smuggle these drugs from Visakhapatnam. Some of the main dens for such activities are found in Vatluru and housing board colony. The addicts are often found smoking cannabis and drinking liquor at Chevuru in Vatluru village.

Many, who are caught guilty of the crime, said they used their pocket money, sent from their parents, to buy cannabis. When that money ran out, they started chain-snatching and drug smuggling. This was revealed when the police recently arrested 12, where 11 were students, in a raid in Vatluru area. They had estimated that around 1,000 to 1,500 students were addicted to ganja.

In an another recent incident, two ITI students drowned in a fish tank under the influence of alcohol at Janampeta village in Pedavegi mandal.

Eluru DSP K Eswara Rao commented on the issue: “A special team is formed to check drug addiction. They will tour college areas and take those students found guilty into custody.We will later call their parents and counsel them. We have issued a circular asking college administrations to conduct seminars and counsel their students.”

