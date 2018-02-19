GUNTUR: Three huts gutted down in a fire mishap at Gogulapadu village of Rompicherla mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

Kanugala Anjaian and his family were hosting a ceremonial event where three gas cylinders caught fire by accident.

The burst affected two adjacent huts in the neighbourhood. The villagers immediately ran away and as such were not injured. The locals rushed to spot and helped in dousing the fire. A loss of `1 crore was reported.