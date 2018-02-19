GUNTUR: To prevent water shortage during summer, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has prepared an action plan of Rs 6.24 crores and a proposal regarding the same was sent to the district collector.

For maintenance and erection works at Takkellapadu pump house, a sum of Rs 4.72 crore has been proposed.

Mangalagiri pumping station is another source which the civic body uses to supply drinking water. A sum of 35 lakh have been proposed for maintenance of this station.

GMC supplies 100-115 million litres of water per day for Guntur citizens. The demand is estimated to increase to 125-135 million litres per day in summer. The proposal includes cleaning silts and strengthening bunds of Guntur Channel from Undavalli to Mangalagiri.

The civic body has also proposed to establish patrolling teams for protection of pumping lines from Undavalli to Takkellapadu pump house.