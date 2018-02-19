VIJAYAWADA: Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday criticised the Opposition parties for terming most of the MoUs signed during the previous editions of the CII Partnership Summit bogus. With the third edition of the CII Partnership Summit a week away, such baseless allegations and protests by the Opposition parties for political mileage would sully the State’s image, he said.

The finance minister, who reviewed the arrangements for the third edition of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be organised in Vizag from February 24, said last year too, the opposition parties staged dharnas ahead of the summit.

“They must understand that it is not the appropriate time to resort to such tactics as it will show Andhra Pradesh in a poor light in front of the global delegates. As the summit aims at attracting investments to the state from across the globe, such protests will send wrong signals to the prospective investors,” he said.

Referring to the allegations levelled by the Opposition parties that the government had been fooling people by going gaga over the bogus MoUs, Ramakrishnudu brushed the criticisms aside.

“They are passing comments without knowing the facts. Anyone is free to get the details about the status of the signed MoUs from the CM’s Dashboard. About 47 per cent of the projects have been grounded, about 31 per cent of the proposed investments have been realised and over 1 lakh jobs created,” he pointed out.

Ganta throws down gauntlet

HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao dared the Opposition parties to prove the charges they were levelling against the TDP government. He said that the MoUs had been categorised into eight sections— G1, G2, G3, G4, and R1, R2, R3 and R4. In G1 (already gone into production) category, 156 units are running with Rs 88,079 crore investments and have created 1.58 lakh jobs.

In G2, (trial production), some 30 units with Rs1,417 crore investments have created 3,390 jobs. “In G3 (machinery erection stage), we have 28 units with Rs 82,670 crore investments and 79,000 jobs. In G4 (civil works), we have 90 units with Rs1.45 lakh crore investments and about 78,000 jobs,” he said.