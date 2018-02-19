TIRUMALA: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi, along with his family members, offered prayers in the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday morning.

On his arrival at the the temple, the TTD Officials and Vedic pundits received him with temple honours.

Amidst chanting of the Vedic hymns by temple pundits, Ranjan Gogoi and his family members were rendered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ at the Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple complex.

TTD JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju presented laddu prasadam and a laminated photo of the Lord to the Judge. Temple Deputy EO Harindranath, Peishkar Ramesh, Deputy EO Balaji, OSD Lakshminarayana Yadav and others were also present.