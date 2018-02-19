SRIKAKULAM: A 26-year-old woman died of multiple ailments after delivery while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. After delivering a stillborn baby in the RIMS hospital in Srikakulam, she was admitted to the KGH.

Nimmada Laxmi, a resident of Kusumapolavalasa village of Polaki mandal of Srikakulam district, was reportedly suffering from pneumonia, chicken pox and other ailments.

According to the officials, Laxmi, during the ninth month of her pregnancy, went to her maternal village of Gummapadu in Saravakota mandal and contracted chicken pox infection there.

She went to many hospitals for treatment. With her conditions turning for the worse, Laxmi was admitted to the RIMS hospital where she delivered a stillborn baby.

The RIMS officials referred her to the KGH in Visakhapatnam after the condition of Laxmi deteriorated further.

“After undergoing treatment at KGH for four days, Laxmi died at around 4 pm on Friday. The KGH doctors declared that she died of pneumonia,” said Srikakulam deputy district medical and health officer M Praveen.