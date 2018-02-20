Home States Andhra Pradesh

Municipal Administration Minister inspects waste-to-power plant in Guntur

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana inspected the ongoing works of waste-to-energy plant at Naidupet here on Monday and said that the plant will become operational in December.

Published: 20th February 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana inspected the ongoing works of waste-to-energy plant at Naidupet here on Monday and said that the plant will become operational in December.
He said the government has allocated waste-to-energy plant works in Guntur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam to JITF Urban Infrastructure Ltd, a firm owned by Jindal company, but due to technical reasons the works have been delayed.

He said that 7,000 tonnes of waste is generated daily in 110 municipalities of AP. He said the seasonal diseases are on the rise due to irregular clearance of garbage. He said the company would be using the boiler technology to dry the solid waste and burn it to produce energy.GMC Additional Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, SE D Marianna and other officials accompanied the Minister.

