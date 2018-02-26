VIJAYAWADA: Organs of a 15-year old boy, who was declared brain-dead, were donated to various hospitals.

The organs of teen, have given a new lease of life to at least seven patients. Doctors at the Kamineni Hospitals, harvested the boy’s eyes, kidneys, liver, lungs and heart. Choragudi Rakesh, a Class IX student, met with an accident on February 18.

He suffered severe head injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. He was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals. Doctors at the hospital, after five days’ treatment, told the parents – Ch Suresh and Kavitha – that the boy was braindead. They told the doctors that they want donate Rakesh’s organs to help others.

The eyes were sent to Sankara Eye Hospital, Guntur, lungs to Global Hospitals, Chennai, and heart to Police Hospital, kidneys to Manipal Hospitals and Arun Kidney Centre, Vijayawada and liver to Aayush Hospitals, Vijayawada. Kamineni Hospitals CEO Dr. Ravipati Srinivas, Dr. Navin Kumar and chief neurology surgeon Dr. N Srinivas and Jeevandan coordinator Priscilla were present.