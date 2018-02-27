VISAKHAPATNAM:The works related to the much-touted Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) are going to gain momentum with the start-up area development in Atchutapuram nodal region, which is expected to begin soon.

During the ‘Connectivity and Communication: Fast-tracking Infrastructure Development and Financing’ plenary session on the final day of the three-day partnership summit, deputy country director of Asian Development Bank Sabyasachi Mitra said that the land acquisition for the project is in the final leg. He said that two start-up areas at the nodes of the corridor — at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam region and Srikalahasti in Chittoor district — will be developed.

While the node in Visakhapatnam region will have a start-up area in 1,600 acres, the one in Srikalahasti will be in 4,000 acres of land. “We have already identified potential investors who would develop the trunk infrastructure in the start-up area. It will begin shortly,” he said.