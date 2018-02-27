ELURU: A 36-year-old woman was charred to death and another injured in a fire mishap at Anantalakshmi Textiles Mill in Vadluru village of Undrajavaram mandal on Monday. The deceased was identified as Nalla Gowreswari, from Marripalem village while Chivatam Venkatalakshmi sustained injuries.The Anantalakshmi Textiles Mill Workers Union staged a dharna in front of the mill, demanding that the management pay a compensation of `25 lakh to the bereaved family members.According to eyewitness, there was a big sound from the power lines and thereafter cotton bales caught fire.