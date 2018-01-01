VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday declared 2018 as Telugu promotion year.

He made this announcement at 29th edition of Annual Book Exhibition of Vijayawada.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Chief Minister inaugurated the fest, which will remain open till January 11 at Swaraj Maidan.

“We can preserve our culture and tradition through language only. We have to prevent the deterioration of Telugu language. I declare this year as Telugu language development year”, Naidu said.

He also recognised Vijayawada as the centre for Telugu magazines, newspapers, and literary publications.

Naidu also appreciated Vice President Venkaiah Naidu-run NGO Swarna Bharat Trust’s role in promoting books and literature.

The annual book festival is an initiative of Vijayawada Book Festival Society and is being supported this year by Andhra Pradesh government and NTR trust.