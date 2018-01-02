VISAKHAPATNAM: A deaf and dumb minor tribal girl was allegedly raped by a driver in the bus at Duvvada on December 30. The case came to light after the victim's brother lodged a complaint with the local police on Tuesday.

The accused even tried to erase the evidence by striking a deal with the victim by offering her huge amount.

According to assistant commissioner of police (south) J Ram Mohana Rao, the victim works as a gardener with a private company in the VSEZ, Duvvada and the accused, Ch Viswanath (45), a native of Srikakulam district who lives in Vizag, works with the same company as a bus driver.

On December 30 afternoon, Viswanath, after finishing his duty, was returning to the company premises at around 3 pm. Finding the girl working alone in the garden, he called her to the bus and allegedly raped her.

Realising that the girl was missing, a few other labourers searched for her. Seeing them coming near the bus, Viswanath fled.

The minor girl was not able to communicate about the incident to her fellow workers as she was in deep shock, said the ACP.

"Primary investigation suggests that the accused, along with some other persons, tried to hush up the case by offering a huge amount to the victim the very next day. We are verifying that whether the others are directly involved in the case," the ACP said.

Two days after, the girl communicated about the incident with her brother as she developed stomach pain and other health issues.

"Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim and her brother at Duvvada police station, we have arrested the accused. Cases have been registered on charges of rape and erasing evidence under SC/ST Atrocity Act and POCSO Act," the ACP added.

