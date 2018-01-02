RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM, ANDHRA PRADESH: The suspect in the murder of 61-year-old Md Farooq, the moazzen of a mosque at Battinanagar under Lalacheruvu Panchayat in Rajamahendravaram, has been identified as Maniratnam — a native of Sri Lanka colony in Guntakal of Anantapur district.

Maniratnam was nabbed by the Guntakal rural police in Uravakonda a couple of days ago. He was later handed over to the Rajamahendravaram police, according to Guntakal Circle inspector Gurunath Babu.



Sources said Maniratnam's father Tyagaraju used to work in Andhra Cooperative Spinning Mill in Guntakal and after it got closed, he started eking out livelihood selling milk. Maniratnam who had turned wayward sold the milch animals, forcing his parents to migrate to other places. After his wife's death, Maniratnam became habituated to crime for gains, sources added.

Police said he was accused in six cases including two murder cases in the district and had been on a run for last four years.

It is learned that he has one brother who is living in Rajamahendravaram.

When contacted, Rajamahendravaram (Urban) superintendent of police B Rajakumari maintained that a suspect has been taken into custody and investigation is still going on. She refused to divulge the whereabouts of the suspect or motive behind the murder.