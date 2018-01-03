HYDERABAD: Guinness World Record holder for having sung in most languages, Kesiraju Srinivas -- popularly known as Ghazal Srinivas -- was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employee.

The 29-year-old victim, who works as a radio jockey with a web radio station owned by 51-year-old Srinivas, lodged a complaint with Punjagutta police on December 29 alleging that the singer had been harassing her since she joined the job.

The woman in her complaint stated that the singer had arranged a bedroom in the office, where he used to misbehave with her. She even alleged that Srinivas demanded sexual favours.

Speaking to media she said “Srinivas used to call me to his bedroom and misbehave with me. He used to kiss and hug forcibly and harassed very much. Parvathi, a maid who is working there also cooperated to Srinivas to make me serve his needs.”

Feeling helpless after complaining to Srinivas’s wife and mother about his behaviour, the victim claimed to have come forward to report to police.

“I informed his wife and also his mother about the sexual harassment, but was useless. I was scared about him, so I collected all the evidences and handed over to the police to take action,” said the victim. The woman while lodging a complaint, gave footage of CCTV cameras installed inside the bedroom, where she was allegedly molested by Srinivas.

The Punjagutta police booked a case against Srinivas under sections 354, 354 A and 5090 r/w 109 of IPC and collected evidence against him. After an enquiry, he was arrested on Tuesday.

“Based on the complaint, an enquiry was conducted. Some employees were questioned and evidences have been collected against the allegations on Srinivas. The video footage contained misbehaviour by the singer. For the last two months, the harassment has increased and the victim lodged a complaint during last week of December,” said ACP Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Srinivas claimed innocence and said “I met with an accident recently and have shoulder pain. The woman voluntarily offered to do physiotherapy and massage to me and is making false allegations.”

Srinivas was produced before a court at Nampally which remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. He later filed a plea in the court seeking bail and police filed a custody petition. The court rejected his plea and sent him to Chanchalguda central prison.