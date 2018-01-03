VIJAYAWADA: In an effort to go green the cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) may soon take the lease route to electric buses. Even though the cost of electric buses works out to at least three times more than that of AC buses, APSRTC is contemplating to introduce a electric-bus service on pilot basis between the Vijayawada Airport at Gannavaram and Interim Government Complex (IGC), Velagapudi shortly.

‘’ We require nearly Rs 3 crore to buy a single electric bus, whereas a single AC bus costs about a crore. In addition to this, (as) we have to setup the infrastructure, a lease model will be more feasible’’, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) G Jaya Rao told TNIE.

The Corporation’s move to induct electric buses is expected to bring down the pollution level in the State. At present, APSRTC has 12,000 buses in its fleet, covering nearly 12 lakh km a day, but there are several complaints against its aged diesel buses that emit heavy smoke.

A reputable Chinese firm, BYD Co Ltd, which has came forward to supply electric buses has given APSRTC a prototype for trail run. Based on the result of the trial run, officials will purchase the buses after taking a nod from the State Government, Rao said.