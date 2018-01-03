DARSI (PRAKASAM): Setting the ball rolling for the fifth edition of Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru - a mass contact programme that was his brainchild at Darsi in Prakasam district on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again reiterated that his goal is to place the state among the top three in the country by 2022 and make it best in the country by 2029 and the world’s best destination by 2050.

Addressing a well turned out meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said he is giving top priority to welfare schemes on par with water security for the state. Mentioning every scheme initiated by his government, the Chief Minister reeled out the statistics pertaining to them.

He said his government gives top priority to food security, hence he has ensured that 1.12 crore new ration cards are being issued. He said as against 4.40 crore population of the state, 4.05 crore ration cards are there and the holders are getting 5 kg rice. “That is, 80 to 85 percent of the people of the state are being provided rice. Though central government has stopped the supply of sugar, we have ensured that from January onwards half kg of sugar is provided through ration card,” he said.

Stating Andhra Pradesh is the number one state in the country when it comes to domestic gas supply, he said he was the first person to introduce Deepam scheme, which was discontinued by the previous Congress government. “I have revived the same for the benefit of the women in the state and will see to it that 100 percent gas security is achieved,” he said.

With regard to social security in the form of NTR Bharosa, he said as of the day social security pensions were being provided to 46.19 lakh beneficiaries and his government intends to provide four to five lakh social security pensions more. “Andhra Pradesh will be the first state to provide 50 lakh pensions in the state,” he said.

At length, he explained about Chandranna Bhima and how it is benefiting the people at large. “It provides a security when it matters the most,” he said. With regard to another welfare scheme - Pelli Kanuka, he said the scheme will commence from Ugadi and those marrying inter caste will be provided Rs 1 lakh, those belonging to STs will be provided `50,000, those belonging to SCs will be provided `40,000 and those from BCs will be provided 30,000. “It will be put in their bank account and everything will be done in a transparent manner,” he said.

Benefits Galore

Prakasam district was appreciated for achieving 100 percent ODF

2 L to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries to be provided houses after housewarming

100 feet high Ambedkar statue to be constructed in Amaravati

Spellbound by a young student A Vijay Kumar’s speech, the chief minister announces Rs 50,000 for his educational needs

The Chief Minister to monitor the performance of panchayats through Real-Time Governance and to give a star rating to panchayats