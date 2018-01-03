TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reinstated the contract barbers, who were removed from service recently on the charge of demanding money from pilgrims. In all, 51 barbers out of the total 130 who were removed, rejoined service here on Tuesday.

The remaining barbers are expected to join duties on Wednesday. Another 92 barbers were removed for abstaining from duties for a long time. The barbers staged protests for several days at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati demanding their reinstatement.

After receiving several representations from the trade unions and apologies from the barbers, the TTD revoked its decision and reinstated the sacked barbers. The TTD has given strict instructions to the reinstated barbers not to indulge in any malpractices after their reinstatement.