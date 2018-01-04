HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government told the High Court on Wednesday that it had amended the AP Motor Vehicles Rules for registration of vehicles under the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.

In this regard, the special counsel for AP submitted a copy of the GO to a division bench comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice G Shyam Prasad which was dealing with a PIL filed by KV Subba Reddy of Krishna district seeking action against the authorities concerned for the loss of lives in the accident involving a bus belonging to Diwakar Travels in February last year. The bus was registered in the name of JC Uma Reddy of Tadipatri in Anantapur district as a contract carriage and was operated between Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad via Vijayawada.

On an earlier occasion, the bench had expressed its displeasure with the state government for non-registration of vehicles under the Motor Transport Workers Act. In this background, the AP government has recently made an amendment to the AP Motor Vehicles Rules for registration of vehicles under the Act 1961.

The bench adjourned the hearing by three weeks.