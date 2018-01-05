KAMAREDDY : A Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) of Marthad village in Kamareddy district was allegedly mowed down by a sand tractor leading to protests by the family members demanding action against the sand mafia which is rampant in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Police, however, contended that the person was knocked down by a brick-laden tractor.

The victim, 36-year B Sailu, was mowed down in Karegaon village under Pitalam police station limits late Wednesday night. The tractor struck him when he tried to stop it for illegally transporting sand leading to his instant death, the family members alleged.Sailu’s family members and villagers staged a protest alleging that sand mafia is behind his death and demanded police to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and announce compensation to the deceased family.

However, Pitlam police sub inspector (SI) N Anthi Reddy contended that while Sailu was on his way to Khambapur in the night, a brick-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction hit him leading to his death.