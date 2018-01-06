GUNTUR: Muslims in the city took out a rally on Friday demanding the arrest of real culprits in moazzen murder case in Rajamahendravam. They took out a rally from BR Stadium to Hindu College.

Seer Venkateswara Swamy Guruji of Mangalagiri condemned the murder of moazzen. He suspected the hand of a few anti-social elements behind the murder of moazzen. He urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation and punish the real culprits.

Welfare Party of India State president Shabbir Ahmed and Muslim Association Guntur president Md Zahid demanded that the government provide security outside mosques across the State. Leaders from various organisations submitted a representation to DRO K Naga Babu seeking a thorough inquiry. Minority leaders including women participated in the rally.