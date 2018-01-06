TIRUPATI: Even as allegations of tantrik pooja at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada send shock waves through the state, a similar controversy has hit the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Chittoor district.

The superintendent of the temple who was suspended on Friday over charges of taking Rs 27,500 from the annadanam counter has been accused of organising tantrik pooja at Kalabhairava Temple, a sub-temple under the Srikalahasti Devasthanam located some 10 km from the main temple.

During a routine inspection on Thursday, Srikalahasti Temple executive officer D Bramaramba found a mismatch in the amount of money with the clerk manning the counter and the cash recorded in his register. On being questioned, the clerk revealed that temple superintendent AK Dhanpal had taken Rs 27,500.

Even as she was inquiring into the incident, the executive officer started receiving written complaints accusing Dhanpal of performing tantrik pooja at Kalabhairava Temple on December 18.

A video submitted to Bramaramba shows liquor and meat being offered during the pooja.

A complainant said animal sacrifice was also made at the temple on December 18 -- Pausya Amavasya. The temple’s keys are always in Dhanpal’s custody.

He was suspended by the temple EO in December last year for taking `5,000 from the rahu ketu pooja counter, where flowers and other materials needed for pooja are sold. He was reinstated only a few days ago.When contacted, the executive officer said, “He has been suspended. Now that we have received complaints regarding his involvement in tantrik pooja at a sub-temple under our purview, we will inquire into the matter.”